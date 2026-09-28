Gold falls as dollar, yields rise ahead of inflation data

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Thursday, erasing earlier gains, ‌pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar and rising bond yields, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.

Spot gold slipped 0.4% to $4,385.40 per ounce by 1125 ​GMT while U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $4,427.80.

"I think part of the ​drop in metals prices is to do with the U.S. dollar coming ⁠back, ahead of inflation data. And we are looking at even higher bond ​yields in the U.S. and elsewhere," said Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at Forex.com.

The U.S. ​dollar index gained, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers overseas.

Markets are awaiting U.S. producer price index data due at 1230 GMT, followed by consumer price inflation data on Friday.

Fresh energy-induced inflation pressure pushed ​global bond yields higher, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hitting their highest levels ​since 2023 as a U.S. Treasury buyback programme of longer-dated bonds also disappointed.

"Concerns about the bond market ‌in ⁠the U.S. is growing with the long dated yields continuing to rise despite the Treasury buyback program.... that's kind of been a drop in the ocean," Razaqzada added.



Rising bond yields typically pressure gold as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding ​asset.

A majority of economists polled ​by Reuters expect the Fed to hold ⁠interest rates steady at its September 15-16 meeting and for the rest of this year.

Still, traders are pricing in about a ​62% chance of a rate hike next week, according to the ​CME FedWatch ⁠Tool. FEDWATCH

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected the war with Iran to end after the November U.S. midterm elections and threatened again to attack a site ⁠associated with ​Iran's nuclear programme. Brent crude prices hovered above $100 a barrel.

Among ​other metals, spot silver slid 2.2% to $65.75 per ounce, platinum dropped 3% to $1,838.21, and palladium fell 2.3% to $1,322.00.

Reporting ​by Sukanya Mitra and Dharna Bafna in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Diti Pujara