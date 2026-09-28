off-the-wire

Global banks coalesce around Fed hike call after inflation surprises

Kitco Media
By Reuters
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Reuters
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Sept 14 (Reuters) - A growing number of brokerages expect the Federal ‌Reserve to raise rates this week after stronger-than-expected inflation readings raised doubts that price pressures would ease without further tightening.

Goldman Sachs, J.P.Morgan, HSBC and Deutsche Bank forecast a quarter-point hike at the Fed's September 15-16 meeting, ​with several expecting rates to stay higher for longer to bring inflation back to ​its 2% target.

The shift follows data showing U.S. consumer and producer prices ⁠rose more than expected in August, while oil prices climbed above $100 a barrel amid renewed ​hostilities in the Middle East, raising concerns that inflation pressures could remain elevated.

The growing hawkishness marks ​a sharp turnaround from earlier this year, when many economists expected the Fed to remain on hold after keeping rates unchanged throughout 2026 following a quarter-point cut in December 2025.

"Lack of inflation progress has tipped the balance," HSBC ​economist Ryan Wang said in a note, backing a September rate hike.

J.P. Morgan struck a ​similarly hawkish tone following the inflation reports.

"The week that saw rising bond yields and energy prices and a ‌firm ⁠enough set of inflation readings to make a rate hike at next week's FOMC meeting more likely than not," J.P. Morgan economists led by Michael Feroli said in a note.

The outlook for further Fed tightening will be in focus this week as policymakers conclude their meeting on ​Wednesday, while investors also ​watch the Bank of ⁠Japan for policy signals.

J.P. Morgan said the latest inflation data cast doubt on a sustained disinflation trend, leading it to forecast another Fed rate ​hike this year and raise its estimate of the long-run policy ​rate to ⁠3.25%.

Markets are pricing in about 90% chance of a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month, up from about 70% before the latest inflation data, with another increase expected in December, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

In ⁠a separate ​note on Sunday, Goldman Sachs said it still expects ​two Fed rate cuts in 2027, though later than previously forecast, as it sees this week's expected hike as driven ​more by market pricing than inflation fundamentals.

Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

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