US 10-year yields reach 5%, highest since 2023

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed ​above 5% on Monday, ‌the highest level since October 2023 and a closely watched psychological ​threshold that analysts say ​could ripple through the U.S. ⁠economy and threaten the ​bull market in stocks ​by denting the relative appeal of U.S. equities. Yields have surged as ​traders price in the ​possibility that the Federal Reserve will ‌need ⁠to keep interest rates higher for longer, after a jump in oil prices revived ​fears ​of ⁠renewed inflation pressure. Price pressures have already ​been running well above ​the ⁠central bank's 2% annual target.



The yield on the 10-year ⁠notes ​was last up ​2.89 basis points at 5.004%. Reporting by ​Karen Brettell Editing by Nick Zieminski

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