Bessent says strong dollar based on credibility, policy certainty

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said ​on Tuesday that the U.S. ‌dollar continues to thrive as a reserve currency, with rising transaction volume globally ​reflecting the "credibility of our system ​and what this administration is doing."

"A ⁠strong dollar is not a price ​on a screen; it is a ​set of behaviors, and what we have seen in this administration, where we are ​creating regulatory certainty, tax certainty, trade ​certainty and energy certainty that is bringing in ‌trillions ⁠of dollars into the US," Bessent said at a congressional hearing. Russia and China have decreased their ​reserve holdings, ​he said, ⁠but other countries are active.



"We just had two of ​the most successful Treasury auctions ​in ⁠20 years, which speaks to the credibility of our system and what ⁠this ​administration is doing ​and the global confidence in us," Bessent said.

Reporting by ​David Lawder, writing by Ann Saphir