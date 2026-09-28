Bond selloff drives US benchmark beyond 5%; stocks rattled

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sovereign yields climbed further on Tuesday, led by the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield which hit a nearly two-decade top, while signs of discomfort ​deepened for borrowers and global investors.

The Telegraph newspaper of Britain reported ‌that the Bank of England could stop selling the 20- and 30-year gilts it holds, presumably as a way to reduce pressure on long-dated debt. South Korea's incoming finance minister told ​parliament he plans to stabilise volatility, if needed, and is closely watching rising ​yields.



Yields rise when bond prices fall and they have climbed on ⁠a mix of worries about inflation and ballooning sovereign debt.

The selloff is significant ​because it raises borrowing costs for governments, leaving them with larger interest bills ​and less to spend on social, defence and other programmes.

The 10-year Treasury yield topping 5% is also eye-catching because it is a benchmark price not just for lending rates in the U.S. ​but for nearly every other asset in financial markets.

Its rise as high ​as 5.0328% rattled stock markets in Asia and traders were waiting to hear from U.S. Treasury ‌Secretary ⁠Scott Bessent - who has sought but struggled to dampen selling with expanded debt buybacks - when he appears before Congress.



"If yields keep rising, then there's bound to be further spillover effects," said Khoon Goh, ANZ's head of Asia research in Singapore.

Part ​of this week's ​bond selloff, he ⁠said, was also attributable to a shift in expectations for short-term U.S. interest rates which traders expect to be hiked by ​25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday and by a further 40 ​bps by ⁠the middle of next year.

Japan's 10-year bond yield hit a three-decade high above 3%. Australian 10-year yields jumped by more than 7 bps to close at 5.41%, ⁠capping a ​climb of 40 bps in just three weeks.

In ​Germany, the 10-year benchmark yield sat near its highest since 2009 at 3.55%, while French 10-year ​yields were hovering near an 18-year high.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus