Canadian dollar extends daily losing streak ahead of expected Fed rate hike

TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened for a fifth straight day against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors braced for ​a potential interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and ‌after domestic data showed home sales declining last month.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3915 per U.S. dollar, or 71.86 U.S. cents, after moving in ​a range of 1.3898 to 1.3929. Not since June has the ​currency weakened for five straight days.



"The focus has been ⁠definitely more on the U.S. dollar strength," said Darren Richardson, chief operating ​officer at Vantry Capital Inc.

"That's based on the market anticipating that the ​Fed will increase interest rates tomorrow."

The U.S. dollar was firmer across the board as surging oil prices lifted Treasury yields and reinforced expectations that the Fed will hike ​interest rates on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil futures were trading 3.5% higher ​at $104.97 a barrel after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure left the kingdom's East-West ‌Pipeline ⁠offline. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canadian home sales fell 0.7% month-over-month in August as increased mortgage rates and rising economic uncertainty weighed on activity.

The domestic economic outlook has been clouded by the recent escalation ​of a trade ​war between the ⁠United States and Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled a measure aimed at strengthening the economy, saying that ​Canada will let businesses immediately write off the cost of ​most new ⁠capital investments for tax purposes.

Canadian bond yields eased across a steeper curve. The 2-year was down 4.9 basis points at 3.351%, extending its pullback ⁠from a ​2-year high during Monday's session at 3.437%.

It ​left the 2-year trading about 130 basis points below the U.S. equivalent, the widest gap ​in two weeks.

Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Matthew Lewis