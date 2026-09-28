Canadian dollar extends daily losing streak ahead of expected Fed rate hike

TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened for a fifth straight day against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors braced for a potential interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and after domestic data showed home sales declining last month.
The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3915 per U.S. dollar, or 71.86 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3898 to 1.3929. Not since June has the currency weakened for five straight days.
"The focus has been definitely more on the U.S. dollar strength," said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Vantry Capital Inc.
"That's based on the market anticipating that the Fed will increase interest rates tomorrow."
The U.S. dollar was firmer across the board as surging oil prices lifted Treasury yields and reinforced expectations that the Fed will hike interest rates on Wednesday.
U.S. crude oil futures were trading 3.5% higher at $104.97 a barrel after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure left the kingdom's East-West Pipeline offline. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
Canadian home sales fell 0.7% month-over-month in August as increased mortgage rates and rising economic uncertainty weighed on activity.
The domestic economic outlook has been clouded by the recent escalation of a trade war between the United States and Canada.
Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled a measure aimed at strengthening the economy, saying that Canada will let businesses immediately write off the cost of most new capital investments for tax purposes.
Canadian bond yields eased across a steeper curve. The 2-year was down 4.9 basis points at 3.351%, extending its pullback from a 2-year high during Monday's session at 3.437%.
It left the 2-year trading about 130 basis points below the U.S. equivalent, the widest gap in two weeks.
Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Matthew Lewis