Gold edges down as oil-driven inflation fears lift rate-hike bets

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger ‌U.S. dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields, as a rally in crude oil prices fuelled inflation worries and bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this week.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $4,285.88 per ounce, as of ​9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), after hitting its lowest point since August 7 on ​Monday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $4,325.80.



"Higher energy prices cause more inflation. ⁠More inflation could cause higher interest rates. That's not good for gold ... gold is ​in kind of a range-bound area. It could actually sell off more if rates continue to ​move higher," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at StoneX.

Traders now await the Fed's rate decision, which is due to be announced at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday. Financial markets are betting heavily that U.S. ​central bank policymakers will lift the benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point ​to the 3.75%-4.00% range, and signal further tightening ahead.



"I think a lot of (rate-hike fears are) already baked ‌in ... ⁠It really depends on what the Fed says afterward. Are they going to continue to raise rates? Are they going to monitor the situation? Overall, it's not a good look for gold," Pavilonis said.

The dollar rose, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while benchmark ​10-year U.S. Treasury ​yields rose to their ⁠highest level since 2007.

While gold is traditionally viewed as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, higher yields on risk-free Treasuries reduce the appeal ​of the non-yielding metal.

"Much of the hawkish Fed risk appears to be ​priced in. ⁠However, gold could remain vulnerable if policymakers signal rates will stay higher for longer," analysts at ING said in a note.

Oil prices edged higher after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure ⁠left the ​kingdom's East-West Pipeline offline, raising fears that damage to energy infrastructure ​and transport routes could take longer to repair.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.7% to $63.64, platinum gained 0.8% to $1,773.13 ​and palladium was up 0.5% at $1,299.76.

Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao