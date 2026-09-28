JPMorgan expects investment banking, trading to shine in third quarter

Sept 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), expects investment banking fees and trading revenue growth to be strong in the third quarter, co-President Doug Petno said at an investor conference ​on Tuesday.

Shares of the largest U.S. lender erased earlier losses and closed up ‌about 0.7%, as the comments calmed some nerves after Bank of America's (BAC.N), weak forecast on Monday triggered a selloff in U.S. big bank stocks.

Speaking at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Petno said investment banking fees and markets revenue ​were expected to be up "mid-to-high teens" percentage in the third quarter.

Deal activity is robust and ​JPMorgan was seeing broad-based strength in investment banking and markets businesses, Petno said.

"We ⁠started this quarter with a strong pipeline that continues. I touched on management and board confidence-that's ​driving tremendous amount of M&A activity. It's as high as we've seen in some time," he said.

JPMorgan's ​investment banking fees jumped 30% in the second quarter from a year ago, while markets revenue surged 35%.



Clients are incredibly resilient and seeing through the market volatility and the fog of uncertainty, which reflects the diversity and strength of ​the U.S. economy, Petno said.

Wall Street is closely watching the industry conference for commentary on deal ​pipelines and updates on consumer health from major U.S. banks.

Asked about JPMorgan doing acquisitions, Petno said the bank was ‌in ⁠the market constantly, but the bar is "very high" for inorganic opportunities.

"We are ready to opportunistically acquire. We have sort of a shopping list if it makes sense, but at the right valuation if there's a market disruption," Petno said.

JAMIE DIMON IS NOT STEPPING BACK

In June, JPMorgan elevated insiders Petno and Troy ​Rohrbaugh to co-presidents as ​the bank reshuffled its ⁠top ranks to set up a new succession plan.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is not stepping back, Petno said, adding he was active as ever and out ​in the market all the time.

"The company is big. We're scaling rapidly. ​We have ⁠big, big plans, big ambitions. So there's a lot for Troy and I to do to give him leverage to round us out as executives," Petno said.

Petno and Rohrbaugh were previously co-CEOs of the commercial ⁠and ​investment bank at JPMorgan.

"We had a very high-functioning partnership as ​co-heads of CIB. Mobility is a fantastic thing when you move lift somebody up and move them around the company," Petno ​said.

Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru and Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur