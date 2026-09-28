Sept 15 (Reuters) - London shares slipped ​to two-month lows on Tuesday as rising oil prices pushed bond ‌yields higher globally over inflation concerns, while investors assessed a batch of domestic economic data ahead of a central bank policy verdict later this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ​index (.FTSE), fell 0.59% to 10,634.49 points by 1000 GMT, while ​the midcap FTSE 250 (.FTMC), slipped 0.46%.



Heavyweight lenders (.FTNMX301010), and investment banks and ⁠brokerages (.FTNMX302020), were the top drags on the index, with Standard Chartered (STAN.L), ​down 1.7% and Aberdeen (ABDN.L), dropping 2.6%.

Precious (.FTNMX551030), and industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020), also fell 1% ​and 1.7%, respectively, tracking weaker copper and gold prices. GOL

Global bond yields soared, with 30-year Gilts at their highest since 1998 at 5.91%, as investors bet that escalating Middle East ​tensions and oil above $100 could prompt central banks to hike interest rates.

A ​report said that the Bank of England is poised to announce this week that it ‌will ⁠stop selling 20- and 30-year gilts, potentially freeing up some cash for finance minister John Healey.

On the data front, Britain's jobs market stayed weak in the third quarter, while a separate report showed grocery price inflation increased to ​2.3% over the ​four weeks to ⁠September 6. The official data on inflation is due on Wednesday.

Traders see the Bank of England leaving interest rates ​unchanged at its monetary policy meeting later this week, ​but still ⁠see rates rising by at least 48.9 basis points by year-end, LSEG-compiled data showed.

Wickes Group (WIX.L), gained 10% after the home improvement retailer reported strong third-quarter trading, ⁠driven ​by mid-single-digit growth in retail like-for-like revenue.

Online reviews ​platform Trustpilot's (TRST.L), shares plummeted 13.7% as its decision to leave its earnings outlook unchanged disappointed investors, ​despite strong AI-led revenues.

Reporting by Anand Gopal and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru