off-the-wire

Metalshub, Hindalco launch digital bidding process for spot alumina sales

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
Metalshub, Hindalco launch digital bidding process for spot alumina sales teaser image

Digital platform Metalshub said on Tuesday it has partnered with Hindalco Industries (NSE: HINDALCO) to launch a digital tendering process for spot alumina sales, with the first tender expected between October and December 2026.

Hindalco partnered with Germany-based Metalshub to use structured, competitive digital bidding for metallurgical-grade alumina spot sales.

Alumina, the main raw material used to make aluminium, is mostly sold through long-term contracts rather than on the spot market. Spot assessments are often based on surveys, not confirmed transactions, Metalshub said.

The companies said the process would allow a wider pool of qualified buyers to submit confidential bids through competitive request-for-bid events.

The platform generates transaction data from competitive bidding, the release said, adding that digitalisation has increased liquidity and improved commercial outcomes in markets including lithium and industrial minerals.

Metalshub is also working with the London Metal Exchange and Commodity Pricing and Analysis Ltd (CPAL) on transaction-based price discovery for critical raw materials, including alumina, it said.

(Reporting by Vedika Thorat in Bengaluru; editing by David Gaffen)

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