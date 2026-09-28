Sept 15 (Reuters) - Global stocks were down on Tuesday after the ​previous session's selloff, while U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest level since 2007 amid concerns that oil prices firmly above $100 ‌could deepen the energy shock.

U.S. yields have climbed over the past month as investors grapple with rising rate expectations, heavy debt issuance, solid economic growth and worries about the country's long-term fiscal outlook.



Markets were shifting their focus to the Federal Reserve, with traders wagering on a quarter-point rate hike and indications that further policy tightening lies ​ahead, although Fed Chair Kevin Warsh dislikes giving any guidance about the rate path.

MSCI's main world stocks index <.MIWD00000PUS> fell 0.28% on ​Tuesday, after dropping 0.65% the day before.

Europe's STOXX 600 (.STOXX), was down 0.89% to 630.30, its lowest level since ⁠June 12. The European tech stock index (.SX8P), fell 0.40%, after shedding more than 2% the day before.

Nasdaq futures were down 0.44% and S&P 500 futures ​fell 0.45%.



Taiwan (.TWII), shed 0.77% while Japan's Nikkei (.N225), ended flat after swinging between gains and losses.

Oil prices were up, with benchmark Brent crude futures above $107 per ​barrel as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched a new wave of attacks on Saudi Arabia and were digging into positions on the western coast of Yemen along the Red Sea.

"Several weeks ago, there may not have been a strong reason to believe that crude would rally further, but there is now: Iran's strategic military doctrine has shifted toward ​pre-emptive attack," Thierry Wizman, global forex and rates strategist at Macquarie Group, said.

"And the U.S. administration may have no choice but to move ​back to kinetic war after the mid-term elections," he added.



CENTRAL BANKS IN FOCUS

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit peaks not seen since 2007 on Tuesday as traders priced ‌in a series ⁠of rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

German Bund yields , the euro area's benchmark, rose to their highest level in over 17 years at 3.56%, as traders boosted bets on European Central Bank rate hikes, with a depo rate seen at 3.45% at the end of 2027, from the current 2.50%.

"The market sees a total of nearly four rate hikes (from the Fed) through the end of next year," John Velis, head of Americas ​strategy at BNY, said.

"We think that ​by then the economy won’t be ⁠able to handle rates that high for very long, and the Fed will be contemplating dialing back its restrictiveness toward the second half of the year," he added.

A hawkish repricing of the Fed's rate path ​supported the dollar, but some strategists said higher yields were also stoking concerns about a deeper correction ​in risk assets, prompting ⁠investors to seek refuge in the U.S. currency.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.15% to 99.65. The European single currency was down 0.1% on the day at $1.1537, while the dollar rose 0.40% against the yen to 154.95 .

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to ⁠raise its ​interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% at the end of its two-day ​meeting on Friday and signal more tightening ahead. Policymakers are seeking to shore up the yen after intervention helped steer the currency away from a 40-year low.

Gold was slightly higher. ​Spot gold traded at $4,288 per ounce.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 2.30% to $77,288.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Lincoln Feast, Peter Graff