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US Treasury chief says rising bond yields due to 'global issues'

Kitco Media
By Reuters
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Reuters
US Treasury chief says rising bond yields due to 'global issues' teaser image

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on ​Tuesday that rising bond yields were ‌due to “global issues” but offered no other details about specific causes.

Bessent's comments to reporters before a congressional ​hearing came as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields on ​Tuesday hit peaks not seen since 2007.

As ⁠the hearing got underway, several protesters stood ​up one after another to call for an ​end to sanctions on Iran and the war, forcing Bessent to stop and restart his opening statement. The ​people were hustled from the room.

The House ​Financial Services Committee hearing was nominally on the international ‌finance ⁠system, including reforms to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, but was expected to cover a variety of more pressing issues, like ​the rise ​in global ⁠bond yields and the administration's punitive financial measures against Iran.

Bessent told ​the committee the administration had private discussions ​with ⁠China on Iranian financial links and said President Donald Trump's discussions on Iran would continue ⁠with ​China's Xi Jinping at a ​summit later this month.

Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan ​Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Andrea Ricci

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