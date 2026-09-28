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Wells Fargo trims S&P 500 index's year-end target to 7,700

Kitco Media
By Reuters
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Reuters
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Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo lowered its year-end target for the S&P 500 (.SPX), index to 7,700 from 7,950, as limited catalysts for further gains, ​and rising political and sector-specific risks cloud the market outlook.

The ‌market is entering the "late innings" of the cycle, a phase that typically supports lower valuation multiples, it said in a September 14 note.

The revised target is ​roughly 1% above the index's last close of 7,619.98 points, ​but below projections from several Wall Street peers that expect ⁠it to top 8,000 by 2026-end.

Wells Fargo raised its 2027 ​earnings-per-share estimate for S&P 500 companies to $425 from $395, and to $460 from $425 in ​2028, while cautioning that 2028 earnings could face downside risk if spending on AI infrastructure slows.

The benchmark index has risen 11.3% this year, weathering bouts of volatility ​sparked by Middle East tensions and concerns that sticky inflation could ​keep the Federal Reserve hawkish for longer.

BofA Global Research also raised its year-end ‌target ⁠for the index to 7,400 on Monday, but was below the Wall Street consensus. It said markets were entering a seasonally weak period and were overdue for a pullback.

Of the 496 companies in S&P 500 ​that reported second-quarter ​earnings, 85.7% exceeded ⁠analysts' estimate, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Wells Fargo cut its stance on the U.S. technology sector ​to "equal weight" from "overweight", and moved up on healthcare to "overweight" ​from "equal ⁠weight".

It downgraded its view on the technology sector closely after a selloff on Monday, as leading AI firms called for a slowdown in development due ⁠to ​mounting safety concerns.

"We see the midterms as ​a potential risk to tech, especially as political pushback against data centers continues to gain ​momentum," it said.

Reporting by Kanchana Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

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