off-the-wire

Bank of Canada saw inflation staying high in the near term, say minutes

Kitco Media
By Reuters
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Reuters
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By Promit Mukherjee

OTTAWA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ahead of the Bank of Canada's September 2 interest rate decision, governors agreed inflation was likely to remain ​elevated in the near term, minutes of the meeting showed ‌on Wednesday.

The BoC kept its key policy rate on hold at 2.25%, but Governor Tiff Macklem said policymakers were prepared to raise borrowing costs multiple times if ​inflation remained too high.

Here are the details from the summary ​of deliberations released by the bank:

• There was little evidence that ⁠higher gasoline prices were passing through broadly to the price of ​other goods and services

• However, members concluded that given the heightened tensions in ​the Middle East, protracted conflict and damage to refining capacity, gasoline and diesel price would stay high, leaving headline inflation higher for longer that the BoC's own forecast ​in July

• Trade actions on both sides of the U.S. border would ​also add to business costs, which could be eventually passed on to consumers, impacting ‌inflation

• Members ⁠agreed that if higher energy prices did spill over into other components of the consumer price index, a monetary policy response would be needed to prevent inflation from setting in

• The rate-setting team acknowledged that incoming data ​since the BoC's ​July monetary policy ⁠report showed the economy and inflation had largely evolved in line with its expectations. But the main risks ​to the forecasts had become more acute, it added

• Members ​noted ⁠growth was broadening and the labor market was improving but the economy was still in excess supply

• The Governing Council team agreed that the breakdown in ⁠trade ​negotiations with the United States, new tariffs and ​threats of further trade measures made growth prospects and sustainability of the recent recovery more ​uncertain

(Writing by Promit Mukherjee, editing by David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa editorial; david.ljunggren@tr.com, opens new tab))

Keywords: CANADA CENBANK/

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