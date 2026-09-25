Bund yields close to 17-year highs on mixed energy prices, Fed in focus

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone benchmark Bund yields hovered around 17-year highs on ​Wednesday as traders paused after raising bets on further European Central Bank rate increases as inflation concerns persist, ‌briefly pricing the deposit rate above 3.5% this week.

Markets were also awaiting the Federal Reserve policy meeting decision later in the session, with traders widely expecting an increase of a quarter of a percentage point to a 3.75% to 4.00% range and guidance pointing to further tightening.



Germany's 10-year bond yield was up one ​basis point at 3.54%, after reaching 3.5723% on Tuesday for its highest since June 2009.

“Hopes are high for the ​Fed to upend the severe bond market sell-off,” said Commerzbank rate strategist Hauke Siemssen.

“While the increase in ⁠oil prices was still the major driver of late, a determined Fed could calm investors' nerves, at least at the long-end.”

The ​benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was slightly higher at 5.0% after reaching 5.041% on Tuesday, the highest since July 2007.

NATURAL GAS PRICES ​STILL UP

Brent crude oil futures retreated after a two-day rally, pressured by an unexpectedly large build in U.S. crude inventories, and gas prices were up about 2.5%.



Traders see the ECB's deposit rate at 2.86% by December, up from the current 2.50%. Markets expect the rate to reach 3.38% by November 2027, ​fully pricing a third increase and pointing to a roughly 50% chance of a fourth move.

The ECB raised rates last week for ​the second time this year to quell inflation that has been driven higher by rising energy prices and warned that price pressures could prove ‌lasting, fuelling bets ⁠on more tightening.

Some analysts argued that expectations for rate increases had gone too far, saying higher energy prices would weigh on growth and help to dampen inflation.

German two-year bond yields , more sensitive to policy rates, were up one basis point at 3.24% after reaching 3.3123% on Monday for their highest since September 2023.

The ECB's updated wage tracker is pointing to a modest increase in negotiated pay growth ​in the first half of ​2027 after broadly steady increases ⁠for the rest of this year.

"Despite the likely acceleration in 2027 negotiated pay growth, we read this as a normalisation after a subdued 2026 rather than a new cycle," said Citi economist Giada ​Giani.

"Coupled with the cyclical pick-up in labour productivity growth, this should lead to further deceleration in ​unit labour costs," ⁠she added.

France’s 10-year government bond yields rose 1 basis point to 4.51% after hitting 4.5531% on Tuesday for the highest level since September 2008. The yield gap versus safe-haven Bunds was at 96.50 bps after reaching 98.15 bps on Tuesday, the highest since July 2012.

Concerns about ⁠the country's ​fiscal trajectory continued to weigh on its government bonds. The French government is ​due to present a budget proposal soon, a particularly delicate exercise as parties in the divided parliament harden their positions ahead of the 2027 election.

Italy’s 10-year government bond ​yields rose 0.5 bps to 4.24%. The yield gap versus safe-haven Bunds was at 87 bps.

reporting by Stefano Rebaudo Editing by David Goodman