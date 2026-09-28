WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials expect one more interest rate increase this year after raising rates on Wednesday and expect to hold steady in 2027, quarterly projections released after their latest ​policy meeting showed.

At the same time, policymakers also marked up their near- term inflation ‌outlook.



The forecasts were released as policymakers raised the target rate for fed funds by a quarter percentage point to 3.75-4.00%, which was widely expected. Their new forecasts sees rates coming back down in 2028 and for the federal funds rate ​to stand at between 3.5% and 3.75% in 2029.



In June, Fed officials in their projections had ​penciled in one quarter point rate rise this year and a cut of the ⁠same amount in 2027.

Wednesday's rate hike came as policymakers have been wrestling with inflation that has remained ​stubbornly high. Since the June meeting the issue has only gotten more challenging as price pressures, fueled in ​part by surging energy costs related to the Middle East war, have risen and increased worries that inflation will not moderate to the Fed’s 2% target in a timely fashion.

Officials marked up their long-run expectation of a federal funds rate to 3.2% ​from the June forecast of 3.1%.



The Fed’s forecasts also showed policymakers now expecting generally higher inflation for ​this year and beyond.

For 2026, the median forecast for inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index stood ‌at ⁠3.7%, versus the June projection of 3.6%. Officials still expect the PCE price index to stand at 2.3% next, with 2028 coming in at 2.1%, from June's forecast of 2%. Officials expect to get back to their 2% inflation target in 2029.

The Fed’s forecasts also showed mostly steady growth and employment outlooks. GDP growth ​this year is seen at ​2.3%, up from June’s ⁠2.2% forecast, and at 2.4% in 2027. The unemployment rate, which is currently at 4.1% as of August, is seen at 4.1% by the end of this ​year, staying there through 2029.

Eighteen of 19 policymakers submitted forecasts for the interest ​rate outlook, ⁠which strongly suggests that Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh refrained, as he did in June, from offering projections.

The Fed’s so-called dot plot, which maps out policymaker views, showed 16 of those officials expect to hike rates this year while two ⁠see rates ​holding steady.

The Fed’s forecasts face an uncertain future as the ​central bank has engaged in a formal process that is weighing changes in a broad array of fronts, including how it communicates ​and considers the data it uses to set monetary policy.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Andrea Ricci