Mapping the Market: Nasdaq may be ready to bolt

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite has spent more than a month shuffling sideways, but technical analysis indicates the tech-heavy benchmark may now be preparing for a break.

One of the clearest signs of a potential jolt ‌out of the weeks-old range is that the daily Bollinger bandwidth, a measure of historical volatility, is at its lowest level in more than five years. Such low readings often precede a larger move – and the start ​of a new trend.



Though narrowing Bollinger bands do not necessarily indicate which direction prices ​will take, Wednesday’s interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve is one event that ⁠market participants see as a possible catalyst.

Symptomatic of the Nasdaq’s narrowing range is the confluence ​of the 50- and 100-day moving averages near the 26,000 level, which has exerted a gravitational ​pull on the index.

The Composite ended Tuesday at 25,981.57. Should a breakout occur, that 26,000 area is likely to become an important line of demarcation for both sellers and buyers.

If the index holds above that area, bulls ​are likely to target a move above resistance near 26,725, where the trendline from the early ​June record high sits. Trendlines connect previous highs or lows and can slow or accelerate price movements. The ‌August 13 ⁠high at 26,875.52 would become the next focus, followed by the 27,190.21 June 1 record intraday peak, according to LSEG data.



If, however, the Nasdaq were to fall convincingly below the support near 26,000 and also drop below a trendline extending from the March low, and the August 24 ​low at 25,910.82, bears ​might push for a ⁠return to the June 9 low at 24,980.38. Beyond that, the rising 200-day moving average near 24,507, which is near the July 29 low ​of 24,425.34, would become the next focus.

What the chart shows:

Nasdaq moving sideways ​since early ⁠August

Moving averages near 26,000 key

Gains target 26,725, 26,875.52 and 27,190.21; downside focus is on 24,980.38, 24,507 and 24,425.34

(Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical ⁠analysis of ​financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood of future ​price moves but does not guarantee the outcome. The column does not constitute investment advice or trading recommendations. )

Terence Gabriel is ​a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Burton Frierson and xxxx