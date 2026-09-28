off-the-wire

US banks raise prime rate after Fed decision

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
US banks raise prime rate after Fed decision teaser image

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Top U.S. banks raised their prime lending rate ​on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased ‌its benchmark interest rate, a move that is set to raise borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.

JPMorgan (JPM.N), KeyCorp (KEY.N), and BNY (BNY.N),  ​raised their prime lending rate to 7% ​from 6.75%, effective Thursday, following the Fed's first ⁠interest rate hike since 2023.

The Fed raised interest rates ​by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday ​as policymakers focus on addressing persistent inflation.

The prime rate, which typically follows the federal funds rate, is used by U.S. banks ​as a reference for setting rates on many ​financial products such as credit cards and personal loans.

Rate hikes ‌typically ⁠boost bank earnings as they earn more net interest income — the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits. Banks are largely ​asset-sensitive businesses — loan ​yields reprice ⁠faster than deposit costs.

A tightening cycle, however, can slow parts of the economy, ​squeeze loan demand and impact credit quality ​as ⁠clients navigate higher borrowing costs.

Top banking executives who gathered at an industry conference in New York this week ⁠struck ​an upbeat tone on the U.S. ​economy, saying the overall backdrop remains constructive as clients stay resilient.

Reporting by ​Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

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