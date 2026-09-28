Warsh says Fed focus to stay on inflation, underlying trends have not meaningfully improved

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's predominant focus will remain on controlling inflation, Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh said on Wednesday after the U.S. central bank raised rates.
"So our predominant focus is on the price stability side of our mandate. Plain fact is that inflation is too high, and has been for too long. This summer's inflation readings do not tell me that underlying trends have meaningfully improved," Warsh told a news conference.
Reporting by David Lawder
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