Warsh says Fed focus to stay on inflation, underlying trends have not meaningfully improved

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's predominant ​focus will remain ‌on controlling inflation, Fed Chairman Kevin ​Warsh said ​on Wednesday after the ⁠U.S. central ​bank raised rates. "So ​our predominant focus is on the price stability ​side of ​our mandate. Plain fact ‌is ⁠that inflation is too high, and has been ​for ​too ⁠long. This summer's inflation ​readings do not ​tell ⁠me that underlying trends have ⁠meaningfully ​improved," ​Warsh told a news conference.



Reporting ​by David Lawder

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