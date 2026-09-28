TSX muted as oil slide weighs on energy shares; Macklem speech eyed

Sept 21 - Canada's main stock index was subdued on Monday, as a more than 3% dip in oil prices pressured energy ​stocks, while investors awaited remarks from the Bank of Canada governor ‌for cues on future policy path.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (.GSPTSE), was flat at 35,815.62 points by 10:15 a.m. ET, with 6 of the TSX's 10 main sectors ​in the red.



Oil prices slid towards the psychological threshold of $100 ​a barrel and to their lowest in 11 days as ⁠investors hoped for diplomatic progress on the Iran war at this week's UN ​meeting, and eyed a partial recovery in shipments from Saudi Arabia.

Iranian President ​Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, and US President Donald Trump has said he would be open to ​meeting him.

Heavyweight energy stocks (.SPTTEN), fell 2.1%, their lowest in two weeks.

Financials (.SPTTFS), ​gained 0.9%, while the information-technology index (.SPTTTK), rose 1.1%, helping limit losses on the TSX.

Meanwhile, ‌miners ⁠First Majestic Silver (AG.TO), and Equinox Gold (EQX.TO), dropped 3.4% and 3%, respectively, tracking lower precious metal prices. The broader mining index (.GSPTTMT), fell 1.1%.

Market participants now await Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem's speech later in ​the day for ​clues on the ⁠central bank's future policy path.

"The economy is reasonably fragile. We do not have a trade deal with ​the United States. The Bank of Canada has to ​tread very ⁠carefully by raising rates. More than likely they're probably going to hold, not necessarily raise," said Shiraz Ahmed, founder and CEO of Sartorial Wealth.

Investors ⁠will ​also be on the lookout for retail ​sales data due later this week for cues on consumer spending amid increasing inflationary fears.

Reporting ​by Darshan Kumar and Avinash P in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara