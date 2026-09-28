off-the-wire

BHP Escondida mine supervisors’ union urges rejection of contract offer, strike looms

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
BHP Escondida mine supervisors’ union urges rejection of contract offer, strike looms teaser image

Unionized supervisors at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile will urge members to reject the company’s latest contract offer, paving the way for a strike at the world’s largest copper mine, the union reported.

BHP presented the offer at the end of Tuesday’s session in the formal negotiation process, which will be voted on by union members on September 28-30.

The union board unanimously rejected the latest offer claiming it “lacks essential elements,” according to union leader Alexis Barrera.

He called on union members to vote for a strike.

If members vote to reject the offer, a mandatory five-day government mediation follows before a legal strike can begin, with the period extendable by five more days by mutual agreement.

Workers have objected to provisions including task-based work requirements and a possible 14-14 day work/rest shift rotation during contingencies.

Escondida said the offer “contains improvements and new benefits over the current collective agreement, which is already a leading instrument in the industry for the supervisors and staff segment.”

The new contract comes amid lower production levels, cost pressures and an investment plan to maintain future productive capacity, according to the company.

(Report by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.