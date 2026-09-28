OECD expects AI boom to help offset Middle East energy shock for now

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - AI-led investment is helping the global economy hold up marginally better than expected this year, but the ‌energy shock is becoming more entrenched, weighing on the outlook for 2027, the OECD said on Wednesday.

After 3.4% growth last year, the global economy is set to slow to 2.9% growth in 2026, slightly better than the 2.8% forecast in June, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in its interim ​economic outlook.



Heading into 2027, the commodity price shock caused by the Middle East conflict is expected to weigh on momentum ​and the OECD forecasts global growth picking up to only 3.0%, from 3.1% in June.

The OECD said ⁠strong spending on AI infrastructure, from data centres to semiconductors, has been a key pillar of resilience this year, boosting growth ​in the United States and lifting technology exports from Japan and Korea.

However, it warned the global outlook was particularly clouded by the potential ​for energy market jitters, extreme weather related to a strong El Niño, surging government bond yields and disappointing AI investment returns.

If those risks materialised, the OECD estimated they could together reduce global growth by 0.7 percentage points next year and raise global inflation by 1.1 percentage points.

In the OECD's baseline outlook, ​inflation in G20 economies was seen at 4.1% in 2026, up from 4.0% forecast in June. The OECD also raised its 2027 ​forecast to 3.6%, from 3.1% in June, which it said could force central banks to adjust interest rates if price pressures broaden out or growth ‌falters.

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In ⁠the US, the world's largest economy, growth is seen at 2.2% this year and 2.1% in 2027, both upgrades from June, as heavy AI-related investment offsets weaker consumer spending. US inflation is projected to hit 3.6% in 2026, easing to 2.6% in 2027 with tariffs and higher energy prices weighing on household purchasing power and business costs.

China's growth is expected to slow to 4.5% this year and 4.2% ​in 2027, unchanged from June, ​as Beijing's curbs on excess ⁠industrial capacity weigh on investment even as consumption faces a gradual pick up in inflation.

Euro zone growth is seen holding at 1.0% in both 2026 and 2027, with higher energy prices and interest rates ​weighing on activity before new defence spending initiatives provide support.

Euro zone inflation is forecast at 3.0% ​this year and ⁠2.9% in 2027, driven partly by a jump in natural gas prices as European storage levels sit at 15-year lows heading into the winter heating period.

Japan's economy is expected to grow 0.8% in 2026 and 0.7% in 2027, with rising policy rates and costlier energy imports offsetting ⁠strong business ​investment. Unlike other major economies, Japan's inflation is seen accelerating to 2.6% in ​2027 from 1.8% this year, reflecting a tight labour market and strong wage growth.

Canada's 2026 growth forecast was cut to 0.9% from 1.2% in June while its 2027 ​outlook was lowered to 1.3% from 1.7% due to the new US tariffs on Canadian exports.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alexander Smith