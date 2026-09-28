TSX futures inch lower as gold, silver prices slip

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index dipped on Wednesday as prices of precious metals including gold and silver slipped, ​with investor focus on any developments around prospects of a ‌Middle East peace deal.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 2,127.3 points by 5:59 a.m. ET (0959 GMT). Wall Street futures were mostly flat.



Spot gold ​prices fell close to 1%, pressured by a stronger ​dollar as investors weighed chances of future US Federal Reserve ⁠interest rate hikes following hawkish commentary from central bank officials.

Silver ​prices also dropped more than 2%, on pace for its biggest one-day ​drop since the start of the month.

Oil prices hovered near a more than two-week low, pressured by improved crude supply prospects from the Gulf and growing ​hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

US ​President Donald Trump said talks with Iran in New York had made progress, but ‌then ⁠threatened to "annihilate" the country if a deal was not reached.

Commodity prices remain vital for Canada's main stock index as energy and mining-related companies make up more than 36% of the benchmark in terms of ​market capitalization, according ​to data compiled ⁠by LSEG.

The benchmark TSX (.GSPTSE), closed at its highest level in over two weeks on Tuesday, boosted ​by gains in technology (.SPTTTK), and mining-linked companies (.GSPTTMT).

Retail sales data ​due later ⁠this week will be closely watched for insights into the health of the Canadian consumer.

Among single stocks, brokerage CIBC downgraded its rating on ⁠silver ​miner Endeavour Silver (EDR.TO), to "neutral" from "outperformer".

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Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber