Fed's Hammack warns inflation pressures remain tilted to upside

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland ​President Beth Hammack said on ‌Thursday that inflation pressures remain elevated and the longer this ​situation persists, the harder ​it will be to bring ⁠price pressures back to target. “Current ​conditions in the United States ​indicate that output is growing at a solid pace and the ​labor market remains close ​to my definition of maximum employment, but ‌inflation ⁠remains elevated,” Hammack said in comments opening a conference at her bank. “The inflation outlook ​continues ​to be ⁠highly uncertain, with risks tilted to the ​upside” and “the longer that ​high ⁠inflation persists, the more challenging and costly it can ⁠be ​to bring it ​back down,” she said.



Reporting by Michael S. ​Derby; Editing by Andrea Ricci

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