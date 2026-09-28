TSX futures slide as bond yields surge ahead of retail sales data

Sept 24 - Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks retreated on Thursday as a sharp rise in global government bond yields weighed on sentiment, while investors awaited retail sales data for clues on the health of Canadian consumers.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.48% at 5.49 a.m. ET (9.49 a.m. GMT).
The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.139%, its highest level since 2007, as higher crude prices aggravated inflation pressures, prompting traders to increase bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Its Canadian equivalent climbed to 3.953%.
Retail sales data due later in the day will be closely watched for insights for signals on the health of Canadian consumers.
Canada's mining-heavy bourse could come under pressure as gold prices fell 0.5% to $4,265.89 per ounce, pressured by rising Treasury yields and higher oil prices.
Spot silver fell 1.2% to $63.72 per ounce.
Oil prices rose more than 2% on Thursday as little progress was made in diplomatic talks between the US and Iran, while uncertainty over a potential US ban on diesel exports added to supply concerns.
The benchmark TSX (.GSPTSE), posted its biggest one-day decline since June 5 on Wednesday, with financial (.SPTTFS), and materials (.GSPTTMT), stocks among the biggest drags.
In company news, communications and software firm BlackBerry (BB.TO), is scheduled to report quarterly results on Thursday.
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Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed