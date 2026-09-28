US current account deficit widens sharply in second quarter

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The US current account deficit widened sharply in the second quarter amid a surge in imports of goods, government data showed ​on Thursday.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said the ‌current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, increased $33.4 billion, or 15.7%, to $246.0 billion last quarter.



Data ​for the January-March quarter was revised lower to show the shortfall ​at $212.6 billion instead of the previously estimated $226.8 billion. Economists ⁠polled by Reuters had forecast the current account gap would widen to $255.0 ​billion.



The second-quarter current account deficit represented 3.0% of gross domestic product, up ​from 2.7% in the January-March quarter. It peaked at 6.3% in the third quarter of 2006. While the current account deficit has no impact on the dollar, ​given the greenback's status as a reserve currency, concerns are growing ​over the nation's ballooning twin deficits.

Goods imports shot up by $67.4 billion to $931.6 billion. That ‌outpaced ⁠a $27.1 billion increase in exports of goods to $640.3 billion. As a result, the goods trade deficit widened $40.4 billion to $291.3 billion. Trade subtracted 1.14 percentage points from gross domestic product in the second quarter and has been ​a drag for ​three straight quarters.



The ⁠primary income balance narrowed to $11.4 billion last quarter from $15.8 billion in the January-March quarter. Primary income receipts ​rose to $416.2 billion from $391.5 billion in the prior quarter. ​Primary income ⁠payments increased to $427.6 billion from $407.3 billion in the first quarter.

The nation's international investment position, the difference between US residents' foreign financial assets and liabilities, ⁠deteriorated slightly ​to a $22.42 trillion deficit at the end ​of the second quarter from a $21.27 trillion shortfall in the first quarter. Assets totaled $46.97 trillion, ​while liabilities amounted to $69.39 trillion.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao