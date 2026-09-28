Sept 24 (Reuters) - The US Federal Reserve on Thursday proposed new rules ​for issuers of dollar-backed cryptocurrency tokens ‌known as stablecoins, as required by last year's GENIUS Act, which established a federal ​regulatory framework for the tokens.



Under ​the proposal, the Fed would require ⁠that payment stablecoin issuers under its ​supervision fully back their tokens with ​certain reserve assets, such as short-term Treasury bills

The proposal would also impose capital requirements on ​stablecoin issuers to address certain credit ​and operational risks

If enacted, the new rules would ‌introduce ⁠guidelines for Fed-supervised banks that custody reserves on behalf of stablecoin issuers

The proposal would also outline stablecoin-related activities ​Fed-supervised banks ​can ⁠engage in, and would establish a tailored application process for ​banks that want to issue ​their ⁠own stablecoins

The Fed will accept comment on the proposed new rules for ⁠60 ​days after they are ​published in the Federal Register

Reporting by Hannah Lang ​in New York; Editing by Jonathan Spicer