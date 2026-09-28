US Treasury accepted $4.078 billion in buyback operation

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The US ‌Treasury Department said on Thursday ​that it ​bought back $4.078 billion ⁠in 20- ​to 30-year bonds ​as part of its ongoing buybacks ​to support ​market liquidity. Bonds worth $10.468 ‌billion ⁠were offered during the operation. The ​Treasury ​said ⁠earlier on Thursday that ​it would ​buy ⁠back up to $6 billion ⁠in ​the ​debt.



Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing ​by Nick Zieminski

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