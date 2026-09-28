US Treasury accepted $4.078 billion in buyback operation

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The US Treasury Department said on Thursday that it bought back $4.078 billion in 20- to 30-year bonds as part of its ongoing buybacks to support market liquidity. Bonds worth $10.468 billion were offered during the operation. The Treasury said earlier on Thursday that it would buy back up to $6 billion in the debt.
Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Nick Zieminski
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