Canadian dollar heads for third straight weekly decline on wider yield spreads

TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was on track for its third straight weekly decline against the US dollar on Friday and its ​steepest since March, as Canadian bond yields fell further below ‌US rates.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.4152 per US dollar, or 70.66 US cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since July 14 at 1.4154. For the ​week, the currency was down 1.2%.



The move tracked broad-based strength in ​the US dollar "and is in our view exclusively USD driven," ⁠said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

"Rising US yields ​and a 150 basis point 2-year yield spread between the US and ​Canada have made it easy to justify the advance," Sahota said.

Canada's 2-year yield fell 6.2 basis points further below the equivalent US rate to a gap of roughly 153 ​basis points, its widest since February 2025. A lower relative yield tends ​to reduce the attractiveness of a currency.

The US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies ‌as ⁠oil prices eased, but was poised for a second straight weekly advance as investors raised bets on additional interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in August and ​data for the prior ​month was revised ⁠sharply higher, pointing to another quarter of robust growth in business spending on equipment amid an artificial intelligence ​infrastructure buildout.

Canadian economic data was less upbeat, with a preliminary ​estimate showing ⁠that wholesale trade declined 1.5% in August from July.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as markets weighed the possibility of a truce between ⁠the US ​and Iran. US crude oil futures were ​trading 2.6% lower at $92.17 a barrel.

Canadian bond yields eased across a steeper curve, with the 10-year ​down 4.2 basis points at 3.956%.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nia Williams