WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid ​said that as the artificial intelligence ‌boom unfolds it will be important for the Fed to understand ​if the network of ​firms and contracts developing in ⁠the industry is becoming so ​large it is too big ​to fail. "Where we have to start to really synthesize what's happening in ​the AI and the data ​center build-out is are we moving to ‌a ⁠too-big-to-fail AI ecosystem," he said, referring to the need for public bailouts of major ​financial institutions ​during ⁠the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis because of ​their size and influence ​on ⁠the broader economy.



"You worry a little bit about how do ⁠we ​understand what's inside. ... ​Is there anything systemic?" he asked. Reporting by ​Howard Schneider; Editing by Mark Porter

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.