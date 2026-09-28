Gold rises, but on track for weekly loss as Fed rate hike expectations build

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday but ‌was on track for a weekly loss, as rising US Treasury yields and growing expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes weighed on the metal.

Spot gold was up 0.6% to $4,304.71 per ounce by 1043 ​GMT, but was down about 1.7% so far this week. US gold futures ​rose 1% to $4,340.



US and Iranian negotiators in New York are seeking a ⁠deal that would involve Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Washington lifting ​its economic blockade of Iran, sources close to the talks said.



"Gold finds support today ​as oil prices pull back on renewed hopes for a US-Iran deal," said Nikos Tzabouras, a senior market analyst at Jefferies-owned Tradu.com.

"That said, the precious metal is heading for weekly losses, as higher ​Fed rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding gold."

The Fed ​raised interest rates by a quarter-point last week, its first hike in three years, and flagged ‌more hikes ⁠follow. Traders are pricing in a 71% chance of an October hike and a 95% chance of an increase in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Although gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates dampen demand as investors ​shift to yield-bearing ​assets.



Gold demand in India ⁠picked up modestly this week as lower prices drew in buyers ahead of the festive season.

Oil prices fell, and the dollar ​eased about 0.2%, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for holders ​of other ⁠currencies.

"Lingering deficit fears could revive the debasement trend that drives investors toward hard assets like gold. Alongside persistent central bank demand, the precious metal has a credible case for ⁠a strong ​fourth-quarter recovery, should the macro winds begin to ​shift," said Tzabouras.

Spot silver gained 1.6% to $64.90 per ounce, platinum added 1.1% to $1,767.55 and palladium fell 0.7% to $1,265.03. All three metals ​were poised for weekly losses.

Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca