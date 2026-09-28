off-the-wire

JFE Steel sees 600,000-ton production impact from Chiba weather damage

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
JFE Steel sees 600,000-ton production impact from Chiba weather damage teaser image

Japan’s No.2 steelmaker JFE Steel said on Friday crude steel output at its plant in Chiba near Tokyo is expected to fall by about 600,000 metric tons due to damage from heavy rain in August and a recent typhoon, with the impact expected to be prolonged.

Some equipment at the Chiba plant was flooded by the typhoon after being damaged by heavy rain in August, JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings (TYO: 5411), said

No injuries were reported. The blast furnace remains in the process of returning to normal operations following the August flooding

The estimated production impact could change depending on the progress of recovery work, and JFE Steel is still assessing the impact on production and earnings, it said

The Chiba plant produced 3.59 million tons of crude steel in fiscal 2025, which ended in March, according to a company spokesperson. JFE Steel’s total crude steel output was 21.37 million tons in fiscal 2025

Deliveries of some products have been delayed, and JFE is coordinating with customers to minimise the impact on supplies

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jan Harvey)

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