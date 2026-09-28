Mounting rate hike bets keep weekly loss in sight for gold

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday and were headed for ‌a weekly loss, as concerns about sticky inflation, hawkish signals from Federal Reserve policymakers, and higher US Treasury yields dented bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $4,274.94 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. ET (1545 GMT). ​Prices were headed for a weekly loss, down about 2.4% so far. ​US gold futures rose 0.3% to $4,310.10.



"The unrelenting surge in Treasury yields ⁠has set gold on course for its 4th weekly decline over the past ​five weeks," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Bybit.



US Treasury yields were higher, ​increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"The zero-yielding precious metal has struggled against a cacophony of headwinds, including persistent upside inflation risks, runaway Treasury yields, and a hawkish Fed," Tan added.

Since ​the onset of the US-Israeli war on Iran, rising energy prices kept inflation concerns ​alive, forcing central banks to adopt tighter policy frameworks to keep price pressures under check.

The Fed ‌raised ⁠interest rates by a quarter-point last week, its first increase in three years, and signalled more hikes ahead. Traders are pricing in a 64% chance of an October hike and a 93% chance of one in December, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.



Gold ​is traditionally considered ​an inflation hedge ⁠and a safe investment during geopolitical uncertainty. However, higher interest rates tarnish its attractiveness as investors turn to yield-bearing assets. Bullion ​has fallen about 19% from its February 27 session high.

Negotiators in ​New York ⁠are exploring a phased path out of war that would involve Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Washington lifting its economic blockade of Iran, according to sources. ⁠Oil prices ​dropped more than 1% as some supply fears ​eased.

Spot silver added 0.2% to $64.00 per ounce, platinum rose 1.2% to $1,769.93, and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,266.05. All three metals ​were poised for weekly losses.

Updates with US mid-session trading

Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber