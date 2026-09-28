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TSX futures edge up as oil eases, precious metals gain

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
TSX futures edge up as oil eases, precious metals gain teaser image

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks rose on Friday as investors took comfort from easing oil prices and small gains ​in precious metals, while elevated bond yields kept gains ‌in check.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 6:00 a.m. ET (1000 GMT).

Brent crude prices eased over 1% on expectations that negotiations ​between Iran and US mediators could result in a ​meaningful conclusion to the six-month-old conflict.

However, at above $100-a-barrel, it ⁠was at levels that could spur inflation and weigh on ​economic growth.
Worries about the global economy have pushed bond yields to ​multi-year highs worldwide, with the US benchmark 10-year Treasury note above 5%.

Its Canadian equivalent climbed to 3.998%, highest in more than 3 years.

Traders see ​a 65% chance that the Bank of Canada will hike ​interest rates by at least 25 basis points during the October meeting ‌to ⁠combat inflation, data compiled by LSEG showed.

Mining stocks are likely to be in focus as precious metal prices attempt a comeback, against the backdrop of elevated bond yields.
The benchmark index (.GSPTSE),  is set ​for small weekly ​losses, with the ⁠materials sector (.GSPTTMT), among top decliners.

On the flip side, the tech sector (.SPTTTK), is set for weekly ​gains of 8%, marking its biggest weekly rise ​since early ⁠August, tracking Wall Street's AI optimism.

TSX (.GSPTSE), posted its lowest closing level since September 16 on Thursday, with metal mining shares (.GSPTTMT), stocks ⁠among the ​biggest drags.

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Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed

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