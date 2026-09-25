Canada's TSX wobbles as Iran tensions, US trade outweigh oil boost

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main ​index fell to a more than one-week low on Monday ‌as renewed Middle East hostilities and worsening trade ties with the U.S. dampened risk appetite, while gains in energy stocks helped cushion some losses.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (.GSPTSE), lost 0.6% to ​36,344.52 points at 9:49 a.m. ET.

The U.S. attacked Iran's Larak Island ​in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday and Tehran responded by ⁠attacking two U.S. air bases in Jordan, sending oil prices up over 3%.

Energy ​stocks in Canada (.SPTTEN), rose 2.3%, the biggest boost to the TSX.

Technology stocks (.SPTTTK), lost ​1.8%, with e-commerce giant Shopify (SHOP.TO), at the bottom of the benchmark index.

The materials sector (.GSPTTMT), shed 2%, tracking a dip in prices of precious and base metals.

The sector remains on ​track to lead monthly gains, up over 25%. This has put the TSX ​on track for a fifth consecutive monthly gain, which could be its biggest since February.

Developments ‌in ⁠U.S.-Canada trade ties are also on investors' radar.

"There's a bit of a tug of war going on right now. You've got the positive influence of higher commodity prices, offset by the fact that an elongated trade war with ​the U.S. will have ​negative ramifications for ⁠both countries' growth and earnings," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

Markets awaited a crucial U.S. ​employment report that could influence bets on the country's interest-rate ​hike next ⁠month, after Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh reiterated the central bank's stance on fighting inflation in his Jackson Hole speech on Friday.

The Bank of Canada will ⁠announce its ​next policy decision on Wednesday and is ​widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at 2.25%.

Domestic employment figures and S&P Global's business manufacturing ​survey will also be in focus this week.

Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru