Canadian dollar rebounds from two-week low, helped by month-end hedging flows

TORONTO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rebounded from a two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and investors executed month-end hedging ​transactions, while a Bank of Canada interest rate decision was awaited ‌midweek.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3855 per U.S. dollar, or 72.18 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest intraday level since August 14 at 1.3911.



The Canadian dollar has rallied slightly ​today on a combination of month-end hedging flows and a small uptick in ​oil as the U.S. and Iran traded strikes over the weekend," said ⁠Noah Buffam, an FX strategist at CIBC Capital Markets.

Investors often execute currency transactions ​around the end of the month to manage changes in their foreign exchange exposure ​due to portfolio movements.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after a resumption of military action between the U.S. and Iran rekindled market concerns about global supply disruption. U.S. crude oil futures ​were trading 2.8% higher at $85.72 a barrel.

For the month, the loonie was on ​track to gain 1.2%, which would be its second straight monthly advance, as recent domestic data ‌showed economic growth ⁠accelerating.

Speculators have reduced their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. Non-commercial net short positions fell to 121,522 contracts as of August 25, down from 158,166 in the prior week.

"Moving forward we ​expect the Canadian ​dollar will weaken once ⁠again, as the market refocuses on tariff risks and because we see risks that U.S. data outperforms near-term expectations," Buffam said.

Earlier ​this month, the U.S. imposed new 50% tariffs on $20 billion of ​Canadian imports ⁠after talks between the two countries collapsed.

The Bank of Canada will keep its overnight rate at 2.25% on Wednesday and leave it unchanged for at least another year, according ⁠to a Reuters ​poll of economists.

Canadian bond yields moved higher across ​a steeper curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 2.9 basis points at 3.755%, trading ​near its highest level in two years.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Cynthia Osterman