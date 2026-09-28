Gold dips as Fed rate-hike bets rise, still heads for best month since January

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Monday ‌as renewed Middle East attacks stoked inflation worries and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair boosted expectations for a September rate hike, though bullion remained on track for its biggest monthly gain since January.

Spot ​gold fell 0.1% to $4,448.19 per ounce by 1030 GMT, having touched its lowest level since ​August 19 earlier. U.S. gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.7% to $4,498.90.



Bullion declined ⁠over 3% on Friday, in its biggest one-day fall since June 10, after Fed Chair ​Kevin Warsh, said at the Jackson Hole symposium that the U.S. central bank would "have work to do" if policymakers were ​not confident inflation was returning to its 2% target.

"Gold remains under pressure following Kevin Warsh's hawkish address on Friday, while renewed U.S.-Iran tensions are adding to inflation concerns, increasing expectations of a Fed rate hike ​before the end of the year," ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista said.

"A return above $4,600 would ​probably require a weak U.S. labour report and an easing of tensions in the Persian Gulf, allowing ‌Treasury ⁠yields and the U.S. dollar to soften," Evangelista said.



Traders have raised bets on a September rate hike to 62%, from about 36% before Warsh's comments, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Oil prices rose more than 3% on Monday after the U.S. attacked an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz ​and drew retaliation from ​Tehran.

Despite the recent pullback, ⁠gold was still up more than 10% this month, its biggest monthly gain since January.

Bullion hit a more than three-month high of $4,696.18 ​last week after the U.S. Treasury announced plans to double liquidity-support buybacks of ​longer-dated bonds, ⁠raising concerns about currency debasement.

The U.S. ADP employment report and the nonfarm payrolls data are due later this week.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1% to $67.00 per ounce, and is up over 16% this month ⁠after ​hitting its highest since mid-June on Friday.

Platinum slipped 1% ​to $1,802.45, and palladium slid 1.8% to $1,394.85. Both metals were headed for their biggest monthly rise since December.

Reporting by Sukanya Mitra and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Leroy Leo