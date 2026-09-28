Mapping the Market: US 10-year Treasury yields eye further gains

Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, an important interest rate benchmark for the U.S. economy, have shown no signs of reversing lower following their breakout higher earlier this summer and they ​are now approaching a key level that technical analysis indicates could increase expectations for a ‌further move upward.

On Friday afternoon, they were trading around 4.73%, according to data supplied by LSEG, after Fed Chair Kevin Warsh came closer than previously to acknowledging that interest rate hikes may be needed ​to ease price pressures.



That level is not far from 4.7478%, which is the top of ​the recent range in 10-year yields, and a move above there would further ⁠strengthen the bullish case for this yield after it broke out of what technical analysts call ​a symmetrical triangle this summer. That chart pattern forms when a market's swings narrow over time, squeezing prices ​into an increasingly tight range before a breakout in one direction or the other.

The next level to watch would be the January 2025 high of 4.809%. After that is the October 2023 peak at 5.021%, and its significance is ​reinforced by the fact that the upper yearly Bollinger Band sits nearby. Bollinger Bands are a ​moving-average-based system used to assess volatility and whether a market is overbought or oversold.



For longer-term context, the January 2007 high ‌stands ⁠at 5.333%.

On the downside, the top of the old triangle near 4.53% on the weekly chart, together with the rising 20-week moving average around 4.52%, marks an important support zone.

Technical analysts use moving averages to smooth out price data to gain a better understanding of overall trends. The 20-week average contained ​pullbacks in both April and ​late June, making ⁠it a key potential stopping area. A weekly close below that zone would begin to undermine the breakout narrative.

Further out, the 20-month moving average, currently just ​above 4.30%, remains an important longer-term pivot level.

What the chart shows:

Yields broke ​out of a ⁠symmetrical triangle earlier this summer

Next upside targets are 4.809% and 5.021%

Key support sits near 4.52%-4.53%, with 4.30% as a longer-term pivot

(Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based ⁠on a ​technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood ​of future price moves but does not guarantee the outcome. The column does not constitute investment advice or trading recommendations.)

Terence Gabriel is ​a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Burton Frierson and Matthew Lewis