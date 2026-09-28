Bessent says US likely to announce Iran bank sanctions this week

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday the United States is likely to announce sanctions on a bank this week as part of its economic campaign against Iran.
"We are probably going to announce a bank sanction this week, and we will announce one the week after. We are speaking to our allies here, who have all come forward, and we have had a great show of support," Bessent said.
Reporting by David Lawder, writing by Bhargav Acharya; editing by Michelle Nichols
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