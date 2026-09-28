ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury ​Secretary Scott Bessent said ‌on Tuesday the United States is likely ​to announce ​sanctions on a bank this ⁠week as ​part of its economic ​campaign against Iran. "We are probably going to announce ​a bank sanction ​this week, and we will ‌announce ⁠one the week after. We are speaking to our ​allies ​here, ⁠who have all come forward, ​and we have ​had ⁠a great show of support," Bessent ⁠said.



Reporting ​by David ​Lawder, writing by Bhargav Acharya; ​editing by Michelle Nichols

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.