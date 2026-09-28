Bank of Canada set to hold rates as strong growth collides with trade risks

OTTAWA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The ‌Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 2.25% on Wednesday as recent strong economic growth gives it room to wait while a renewed trade war with the United States clouds the outlook.

Canada's economy grew at an annualized ​rate of 3.3% in the second quarter, above the central bank's 2.5% forecast, as exports ​jumped and domestic demand strengthened. Business investment and household spending also rebounded.



But that improvement ⁠came before U.S. President Donald Trump's new 50% tariffs on about $20 billion of Canadian goods took effect last ​month and Canada announced retaliatory duties on U.S. imports. Canada's retaliatory tariffs take effect next week.

The conflicting forces leave ​the central bank with little reason to move borrowing costs in either direction until it gets a clearer picture of how the trade dispute affects growth and prices.

"The risks are evolving, the risks are broadening," said Randall Bartlett, deputy chief ​economist at Desjardins Group.

"But the risks still remain broadly balanced around inflation," he said, adding that moving ​rates now would be pre-emptive before the bank understands how lasting the tariff changes will be and what their economic ‌impact will ⁠be.



Inflation offers little justification for a move in either direction. Headline inflation accelerated to 3% in July, the top of the BoC's 1%-3% control range, largely because of higher gasoline prices, while the central bank's preferred measures of core inflation hovered around its 2% target.

Bartlett said higher energy prices and Canada's retaliatory tariffs posed upside risks to ​inflation, while weaker exports, ​business investment and hiring ⁠due to the trade war could push unemployment higher and exert downward pressure on prices.

All 35 economists polled by Reuters expect the BoC to leave rates unchanged on ​Wednesday, while money markets are pricing roughly a 94% probability of no ​move.

Besides solid second-quarter ⁠growth, the labor market has also strengthened, with the unemployment rate falling to a two-year low of 6.4% in July after strong job gains, although the jobless rate remains high by historical standards.

Economists have cautioned against reading ⁠too ​much into the second-quarter rebound, as growth was partly driven by ​a restart from unplanned shutdowns of some car manufacturing plants, higher oil prices, government support and the soccer World Cup, which Canada ​jointly hosted.

The BoC will announce its decision at 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT).

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Andrea Ricci