TSX futures steady ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks were muted on Wednesday, as markets grappled with fresh strikes in the Iran war and ​rising yields ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest-rate ‌decision.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.13% at 06:15 a.m. ET (1015 GMT).



Iran and its Arab neighbours were plunged back into war as U.S. ​forces hit Iran's southern coast and Iran struck at American ​bases across the region.

However, oil prices were little changed ⁠after hitting one-month highs earlier in the session.

Elevated oil prices ​stemming from the conflict are driving inflation worries, which, coupled with ​concerns over ballooning government debt, have pushed bond yields to multi-month highs.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.816% on Wednesday, its highest since ​early 2025. The yield on the Canadian equivalent was last at ​3.769%, slightly off from a similar high.

Against this backdrop, comments from policymakers at ‌the ⁠Bank of Canada will be closely watched following their interest-rate decision, which is widely expected to be a hold.

Employment reports in the U.S. and Canada, due later this week, could largely shape ​monetary policy expectations ​going forward, especially ⁠after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh reiterated his stance on fighting inflation.

On Wednesday, prices of ​gold and silver also slipped, in another blow ​to commodity-heavy ⁠Canadian markets.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party won three special elections on Tuesday, maintaining his slim majority in Parliament at a time ⁠of ​worsening U.S. trade ties.

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Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas