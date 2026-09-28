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US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

Kitco Media
By Reuters
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Reuters
US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says teaser image

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. ​Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said airlines, ‌the maritime industry and digital assets could be possible targets as the Trump administration ​continues its planned efforts to ​squeeze Iran's economy.

Bessent, asked about Russian ⁠support for Iran in an interview ​on Fox News following a G20 gathering ​in North Carolina this week, also warned "everyone" against backing Tehran.

"My message to everyone is stay ​away. We all want this ​conflict to end, and the fastest way for ‌the ⁠conflict to end is for no one to provide any support to this regime," he told "Fox & Friends" one day ​after Russian ​President ⁠Vladimir Putin threw his support behind Iran.

"We are having very fulsome ​talks with anyone supporting the ​regime," ⁠he added.

On Tuesday, Bessent said the administration could also target airline leasing ⁠companies ​and that more Iran bank ​sanctions could come this week.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; ​Editing by Sharon Singleton and Michelle Nichols

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