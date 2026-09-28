Analysts raise Canadian dollar forecasts, expecting trade tensions to ultimately fade: Reuters poll

TORONTO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar will edge lower in coming months before notching moderate gains in a year if a resolution is reached in ​the trade conflict with the United States, a Reuters poll showed.

The median ‌forecast of 32 foreign exchange analysts in an August 31 to September 2 poll was for the Canadian dollar to edge 0.4% lower to 1.39 per U.S. dollar, or 71.94 U.S. cents, ​in three months, compared with a 1.40 forecast in a survey last ​month.



In 12 months, the Canadian currency is expected to strengthen 1.8% to ⁠1.36, versus 1.3660 in the previous forecast.

"While we are bearish on the loonie ​in the short term, we expect many of the factors currently weighing against the Canadian ​dollar to fade," said Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe.

"Trade tensions with the U.S. should eventually be resolved with a deal, regardless of present posturing, allowing domestic macro data ​to recover."

Last month, the U.S. imposed new 50% tariffs on at least $20 billion of imports ​from Canada after talks between the two countries collapsed.

The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it ‌does ⁠not expect the tariffs to have a large direct impact on the economy as it left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.25%, adding that the ongoing Middle East conflict had raised upside risks to the inflation outlook.

"We do expect a modest strengthening ​to 1.35 by ​end of next year," ⁠said Mirza Baig, a foreign exchange strategist at Desjardins. "We believe this will come about as the gap between U.S. and Canadian ​interest rates will narrow, and investment spending in Canada will ​accelerate."

Investors expect ⁠about 100 basis points in tightening from the BoC by the end of 2027, which would move the policy rate toward the top of the central bank's estimated 2.25% to ⁠3.25% ​range for the neutral interest rate — the rate at ​which borrowing costs are neither slowing nor boosting the economy.

(Other stories from the September Reuters foreign exchange ​poll)

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Polling by Mumal Rathore and Nushaiba Iqbal; Editing by Hugh Lawson