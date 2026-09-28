Mapping the Market: Bitcoin has challenges to face after dramatic surge

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Bitcoin is catching its breath after a dramatic 30% rise in recent weeks, and while technical analysis suggests it could further extend those gains, chart patterns show ​bulls have their work cut out.

The sudden ‌surge, fueled by the U.S. Treasury's move to double buyback sizes for long-duration debt, broke a string of lower peaks on bitcoin's price chart that had been building since May this year. Lower peaks show diminishing momentum ​and demonstrate that bears are gaining control.



Bitcoin vaulted above the 21-, 55-, 100- and ​200-day moving averages, which allow technical analysts to develop clearer views of a ⁠trend by stripping out price extremes. The 21-day average also created "golden cross" formations by rising ​above the longer-term averages, while the upsurge almost entirely erased the May-July fall.

As long as bitcoin ​holds above the halfway point of the August rally – near $71,781, according to LSEG data – bulls are likely to remain in control. Yet caution is warranted: some of the recent hesitance came after Fed Chair Kevin Warsh ​led markets to expect tighter policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which usually boosts the ​dollar and weighs on bitcoin.



Bitcoin's pause before challenging the May high at $82,793 is significant. That level is just ‌below the "golden ⁠retracement" level -- or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement -- of this year's fall. Adding to that level's significance, the 55- and 100-week moving averages are nearby. A rise above that area would increase expectations of an advance on the $90,000 area and then this year's peak of $97,867.

On the downside, a ​close below $75,674, the August ​23 low, and $71,781 would ⁠increase expectations of a fall toward the August 17 low around $62,677 and then a return to the 2026 low of $57,776.

What the chart shows:

Break ​of downtrend of lower peaks that had persisted since May

Golden cross formations ​and reclaiming ⁠of key moving averages boost bullish case

Key resistance near $82,793 golden retracement level; support at $71,781 and $75,674

(Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis ⁠of financial ​charts, which helps assess the likelihood of future price ​moves but does not guarantee the outcome. The column does not constitute investment advice or trading recommendations. )

Paul Spirgel is a ​Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Burton Frierson and David Gaffen