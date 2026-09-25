Sept 3 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's benchmark index were little changed on Thursday, as investors assessed prospects of higher interest rates and elevated bond yields, ​while an uptick in commodity prices offset the gloom.

September futures on ‌the S&P/TSX index were flat at 06:44 a.m. ET (1044 GMT).



The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note eased from recent highs on Thursday, but was trading at around ​4.786%. The yield for the Canadian equivalent was at 3.797%.

Rising yields ​globally pressured stocks this week, as markets reassessed expectations of ⁠interest-rate hikes while the U.S. and Iran exchanged fresh strikes in ​the Middle East.

The Bank of Canada left key rates unchanged on Wednesday, but ​Governor Tiff Macklem said policymakers were prepared to hike multiple times if inflation remained high.

Investors await key U.S. payrolls data and domestic employment figures due on Friday, which could ​further influence expectations on how both central banks will move.

On Thursday, ​oil prices rose in choppy trading after falling earlier in the session. Brent crude futures ‌were ⁠trading at over $97 a barrel.

Gold prices and silver prices rose over 1% as yields eased, and could bring Canadian miners into focus when the market opens.

Meanwhile, Greater Toronto Area home sales fell in August for the first time ​in six months, ​data from Toronto ⁠Regional Real Estate Board data showed.

Among companies, Canada's powersports vehicle maker BRP's (DOO.TO), second-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates.

A unit of ​Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), detected a cybersecurity incident in some U.S. states, ​U.S. Virgin ⁠Islands and Canada on June 30 involving its case management platform, a company notice showed on Wednesday.

The TSX rebounded from a four-week low on Wednesday, ⁠boosted by ​a rally in miners.

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Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda