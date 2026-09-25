TSX futures muted as markets assess rate-hike bets; commodities gain

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's benchmark index were little changed on Thursday, as investors assessed prospects of higher interest rates and elevated bond yields, while an uptick in commodity prices offset the gloom.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 06:44 a.m. ET (1044 GMT).
The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note eased from recent highs on Thursday, but was trading at around 4.786%. The yield for the Canadian equivalent was at 3.797%.
Rising yields globally pressured stocks this week, as markets reassessed expectations of interest-rate hikes while the U.S. and Iran exchanged fresh strikes in the Middle East.
The Bank of Canada left key rates unchanged on Wednesday, but Governor Tiff Macklem said policymakers were prepared to hike multiple times if inflation remained high.
Investors await key U.S. payrolls data and domestic employment figures due on Friday, which could further influence expectations on how both central banks will move.
On Thursday, oil prices rose in choppy trading after falling earlier in the session. Brent crude futures were trading at over $97 a barrel.
Gold prices and silver prices rose over 1% as yields eased, and could bring Canadian miners into focus when the market opens.
Meanwhile, Greater Toronto Area home sales fell in August for the first time in six months, data from Toronto Regional Real Estate Board data showed.
Among companies, Canada's powersports vehicle maker BRP's (DOO.TO), second-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates.
A unit of Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), detected a cybersecurity incident in some U.S. states, U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada on June 30 involving its case management platform, a company notice showed on Wednesday.
The TSX rebounded from a four-week low on Wednesday, boosted by a rally in miners.
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Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda