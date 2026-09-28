US trade deficit widens in July; capital goods imports hit record high

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in July as strong domestic demand boosted imports, positioning trade to exert another drag on economic growth in the third quarter.

The trade ​shortfall increased 24.4% to $88.6 billion, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and ‌Census Bureau said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the deficit at $90.0 billion.



The deterioration was flagged by data last week showing an import-driven surge in the goods trade deficit in July.



Domestic demand soared in the ​second quarter, a combination of both strong consumer spending and business investment in artificial ​intelligence. Demand is, however, being satiated with imports, helping to widen the ⁠trade deficit.

Imports increased 2.8% to $399.3 billion in July. Goods imports shot up 3.7% to $320.6 billion. ​Imports of capital goods jumped $14.4 billion to a record high $140.3 billion, reflecting strong increases in computers, ​computer accessories and semiconductors, likely related to the AI buildout.

But imports of industrial supplies and materials, which include petroleum, dropped $1.8 billion. Crude oil imports fell $1.8 billion amid lower prices.

Exports decreased 2.1% to $310.7 billion, with goods shipments dropping ​3.0% to $201.0 billion. They were led by an $8.7 billion decline in industrial supplies and materials, ​mostly crude oil as well as nonmonetary gold, which is excluded in the calculation of gross domestic product. ‌Capital goods ⁠exports, however, increased $1.9 billion. Consumer goods exports rose $1.7 billion, lifted by pharmaceutical preparations.

The goods trade deficit widened 17.3% to $119.6 billion in July. When adjusted for inflation, the goods trade deficit increased 12.7% to $106.4 billion. Trade subtracted 1.14 percentage points from GDP growth in the April-June quarter. The ​economy grew at a ​1.5% annualized rate last ⁠quarter.

Imports of services decreased $0.6 billion to $78.7 billion in July, pulled down by charges for the use of intellectual property. Imports of transport services fell ​but those of travel services increased. Exports of services dipped $0.4 billion ​to $109.7 billion amid ⁠declines in travel, financial and transport services. Charges for the use of intellectual property rose as did exports of other business services.

Despite aggressive tariffs on imports, the United States posted record goods trade ⁠deficits ​with Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia. The ​goods trade balance with Switzerland swung into deficit, while the shortfall with Canada decreased $3.7 billion to $3.2 billion in July. The ​U.S. and Canada are embroiled in a trade war.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci