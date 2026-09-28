off-the-wire

Canada's Ivey PMI expands to more than four-year high in August

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
Canada's Ivey PMI expands to more than four-year high in August teaser image

OTTAWA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a ​faster pace in August ‌as prices, inventories and employment rose, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) ​data showed on ​Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index increased ⁠to 64.3 in August ​from 55.1 in July, ​highest since May 2022.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month ​variation in economic ​activity as indicated by a panel ‌of ⁠purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in ​activity.

The ​gauge ⁠of employment rose to an adjusted 55.0 ​from 52.2 in ​July.

The ⁠adjusted prices index shot up to 80.4, up from ⁠75.5.

The ​unadjusted PMI ​rose to 62.7 from 54.1.

Reporting by ​Promit Mukherjee Editing by Nick Zieminski

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