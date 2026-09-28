Canada's TSX declines after US jobs data fuels rate-hike bets

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data prompted investors to increase bets on an interest-rate hike by ​the Federal Reserve this month.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (.GSPTSE), fell 0.4% to ‌36,494.42 at 09:44 a.m. ET.



Data showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in August while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, pointing to a still stable labor market.

Traders added to bets ​that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates later this month, ​with short-term interest-rate futures prices now implying about a 65% chance ⁠of a hike, compared with 55% before the jobs report.

"It just reaffirms ​this idea that the U.S. economy, despite some concerns, is still in a very good ​position," said Mike Archibald, portfolio manager at AGF Investments.

"It will be very important in the next couple of weeks to see what happens with the data and how that evolves ​with respect to the expectations for market participants."

Meanwhile, Canada's economy lost 41,700 jobs ​in August, a sharp slowdown from unusually strong summer hiring.

The Bank of Canada held interest rates ‌steady ⁠this week, but Governor Tiff Macklem said policymakers were prepared to hike multiple times if inflation remained too high.

On TSX, the materials sector (.GSPTTMT), led losses, down 2.1% as miners lost ground, tracking declines in gold and silver prices.

Discovery Mining (DSV.TO), and ​SSR Mining (SSRM.TO), lost ​3.5% each, while ⁠Barrick Mining (ABX.TO), was down 2%.

Energy stocks (.SPTTEN), fell 1.6%, tracking a dip in oil prices.

Renewed strikes in the Middle East pushed ​up oil prices and bond yields earlier this week, ​creating an ⁠uncertain backdrop for risk assets.

If losses hold, the TSX could erase all gains so far this week.

Among stocks, powersports vehicle maker BRP (DOO.TO), gained 4.3% after National Bank ⁠of ​Canada upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "sector perform".

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Reporting by Purvi Agarwal and Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara