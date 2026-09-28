off-the-wire

Citigroup delays Fed rate-cut forecast to 2027 after strong U.S. jobs report

Kitco Media
By Reuters
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Updated:
Reuters
Citigroup delays Fed rate-cut forecast to 2027 after strong U.S. jobs report teaser image

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Citigroup ‌on Friday pushed back its forecast for the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate cut to June 2027 after a stronger-than-expected U.S. ​jobs report reinforced views that the labor market ​remains resilient and reduced the need for near-term ⁠monetary easing.

The brokerage now expects 25-basis-point reductions in ​June, September and December next year, abandoning its previous ​call for cuts in October and December 2026 and January 2027.

The move followed data that showed U.S. employers added 162,000 jobs in ​August, comfortably ahead of expectations, while the unemployment rate ​held steady at 4.1%.

Citi, a longstanding Fed dove, said the latest ‌labor ⁠market data suggested policymakers would view employment conditions as broadly stable and focus instead on the inflation outlook.

"The unemployment rate was unchanged and labor force participation ​rebounded noticeably," Citi ​economists Andrew ⁠Hollenhorst and Veronica Clark wrote in a note.

The jobs data also shifted market expectations, ​with Fed funds futures pricing in a ​61% ⁠probability of a rate hike at the central bank's September 15-16 policy meeting, compared with 52% before the ⁠report.

Investors ​will now look to next week's ​CPI and PPI data for further clues on the Fed's interest-rate path.

Reporting ​by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

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