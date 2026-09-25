WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on ‌Friday said that unless the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, he ​would stop trading with ​countries with which the United States ⁠had a deficit.

"High interest ​rates put the U.S.A. at a ​very unfair disadvantage, and I won't allow that to happen!" said Trump, who has repeatedly demanded ​that the Fed cut rates.

​The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday ‌reported ⁠stronger-than-expected job creation in August, prompting traders to boost bets on a hike later this month.



"We ​should ​have the ⁠LOWEST RATE of any country in the World ... ​LOWER THE RATE OR ​I’LL ⁠STOP TRADING WITH COUNTRIES WITH WHICH WE HAVE A DEFICIT," ⁠Trump ​said in a ​Truth Social post.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and ​David Ljunggren; editing by Michelle Nichols